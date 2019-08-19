Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Inches Closer to 100 Cr, John Abraham's Batla House Paces Up at BO

Having earned Rs 29.16 crore the first day of its release on Independence Day, Mission Mangal proved to be the biggest opener of Akshay Kumar's career. The multi-starrer film, which clashed with John Abraham's Batla House at the box office, is now all set to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

It was the second time that Akshay and John came face to face at the ticket window on I-Day. Last year, their films--Gold and Satyameva Jayate--had released simultaneously.

Mission Mangal started off with a victory note earning double the box office collection of Batla House on opening day. The same continued on the second as well as third day. While Akshay's film raked in Rs 17.28 crore and Rs 23.58 crore on Friday and Saturday, respectively, John's film earned Rs 8.84 crore and Rs 10.90 crore.

On Sunday, Akshay's film collected Rs 27.54 crore. While John's Batla House earned Rs 12.70 crore. Mission Mangal total now stands at Rs 97.56 crore. Batla House, on the other hand, minted Rs 47.99 crore in four days.

#MissionMangal sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Springs a biggg surprise... Packs a fabulous total in its *extended* weekend... Metros superb, mass circuits join the party [on Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr. Total: ₹ 97.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

#BatlaHouse has a healthy *extended* weekend... Gathered momentum on Day 3 and 4... Faring better in #DelhiUP... Will need to maintain the pace on weekdays... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr. Total: ₹ 47.99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Mission Mangal has also proved to be the best Independence Day release for Akshay. Rustom (2016) collected Rs 14.11 cr on day one, while 2017 release Toilet Ek Prem Katha, raked in Rs 13.10 cr. Last year's Gold earned Rs 25.25 cr on the first day of its release.

Mission Mangal follows the individual stories of real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2013.

Whereas, Batla House that follows the aftermath of Delhi police’s raid at a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists were gunned down by the police during the raid. It was said that they were connected to a series of bomb blasts which killed 26 and injured 133 on September 13, 2008.

