Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal Set To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club, Become His Biggest Film Ever

Despite facing the highly awaited movie Saaho, Mission Mangal has kept it’s foot strong and is going to surpass the lifetime collection of Akshay's movie 2.0

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal Set To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club, Become His Biggest Film Ever
Despite facing the highly awaited movie Saaho, Mission Mangal has kept it’s foot strong and is going to surpass the lifetime collection of Akshay's movie 2.0
Loading...

The multi-starrer Mission Mangal refuses to slow down at the box office, even after 17 days. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the movie has made a business of Rs 187.20 crore already and is moving swiftly towards the Rs 200 Crore club.

Mission Mangal is soon going to be Akshay’s highest-grossing film, surpassing the lifetime collection of his movie 2.0 which garnered Rs 189.55 crore, as per trade analysts. The movie had released on August 15 along with Batla House and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. But it was Mission Mangal that appealed to the masses, and opened at Rs 29.16 crore, making it his biggest opener till date.

This Friday, the movie saw a clash with the highly awaited Saaho, starring Bahubali star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. However, the movie held it strong despite the big roadblock and subsequently decreased screen space.

It entered the Rs 100-crore-club on its 5th day, making it the first movie of Khiladi Kumar to make it to this club in such a short time span. If the movie does manage to cross Rs 200 crore mark, it is going to be this year's fourth film to do so after Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore), Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 245. 36 crores) and Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore).

The Cape Of Good Films and Fox Star Studio production also boasts of an interesting ensemble of Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Vidya Menen and Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) maiden Mars Orbiter Mission that made Mars more accessible to explore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram