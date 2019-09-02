Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal Set To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club, Become His Biggest Film Ever

The multi-starrer Mission Mangal refuses to slow down at the box office, even after 17 days. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the movie has made a business of Rs 187.20 crore already and is moving swiftly towards the Rs 200 Crore club.

Mission Mangal is soon going to be Akshay’s highest-grossing film, surpassing the lifetime collection of his movie 2.0 which garnered Rs 189.55 crore, as per trade analysts. The movie had released on August 15 along with Batla House and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. But it was Mission Mangal that appealed to the masses, and opened at Rs 29.16 crore, making it his biggest opener till date.

This Friday, the movie saw a clash with the highly awaited Saaho, starring Bahubali star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. However, the movie held it strong despite the big roadblock and subsequently decreased screen space.

#MissionMangal remains steady, despite #Saaho juggernaut... All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #2Point0 and emerge #AkshayKumar’s highest grossing film... [Week 3] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 3.64 cr. Total: ₹ 187.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

It entered the Rs 100-crore-club on its 5th day, making it the first movie of Khiladi Kumar to make it to this club in such a short time span. If the movie does manage to cross Rs 200 crore mark, it is going to be this year's fourth film to do so after Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore), Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 245. 36 crores) and Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore).

#MissionMangal biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days] Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 9.09 cr Total: ₹ 187.20 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.#MissionMangal benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 11 ₹ 175 cr: Day 14 India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

The Cape Of Good Films and Fox Star Studio production also boasts of an interesting ensemble of Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Vidya Menen and Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) maiden Mars Orbiter Mission that made Mars more accessible to explore.

