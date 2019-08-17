Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Unstoppable, John Abraham's Batla House Loses Steam at Box Office

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film Mission Mangal clashed with John Abraham's Batla House at the box office this week. It was the second time that the actors came face to face at the ticket window on I-Day. Last year, their films--Gold and Satyameva Jayate--had released simultaneously.

Mission Mangal started off with a victory note earning double the box office collection of Batla House on opening day. The same continued on the second day too. While Akshay's film raked in Rs 17.28 crore on Friday, John's film earned Rs 8.84 crore.

Giving away the box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz (sic)."

"#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend... Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong *extended* weekend... Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: ₹ 24.39 cr. India biz (Sic)." he wrote in another tweet.

On day one, Mission Mangal turned out to be the biggest opener of Akshay's career and the film earned Rs 29.16 crore. Batla House collected Rs 14.59 crore.

Mission Mangal has also proved to be the best Independence Day release for Akshay. Rustom (2016) collected Rs 14.11 cr on day one, while 2017 release Toilet Ek Prem Katha, raked in Rs 13.10 cr. Last year's Gold earned Rs 25.25 cr on the first day of its release.

Mission Mangal follows the individual stories of real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2013.

Whereas, Batla House that follows the aftermath of Delhi police’s raid at a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists were gunned down by the police during the raid. It was said that they were connected to a series of bomb blasts which killed 26 and injured 133 on September 13, 2008.

