Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia Passes Away, Actor in 'Unbearable Pain'

Actor Akshay Kumar has informed that his mother Aruna Bhatia has passed away with a post on Twitter. The Bollywood star recently flew back to India from the UK after his mother fell ill. She was at the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Informing of his mother’s passing, the actor tweeted, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Condolence messages poured in on Twitter as fans and well-wishers sent in their support and prayers, urging the actor to stay strong.

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Mission Cinderella in the UK and had to rush back home on Monday after his mother was taken to the hospital. On Tuesday he had shared an update about his mother’s health and also thanked his well-wishers for their prayers. “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," Akshay wrote.

