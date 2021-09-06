Akshay Kumar's Mother Critical in Mumbai Hospital, Actor Flies Back from Shoot in UK: Report

Akshay Kumar‘s mother Aruna Bhatia has been unwell for a few days and is reportedly in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. The actor was shooting for his film Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks. He he has flown back to tend to his ailing mother, HT reported quoting a source. “Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision," the source said.

While Akshay has flown back to India to be with his mother, he has asked the producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. “All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges," the source added.

The actor has half a dozen films lined up till the next year. The superstar has nine confirmed projects — eight films and one web series — in different stages of production. These are Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setum, OMG - Oh My God 2 and the web series The End.

Read: Akshay Kumar to Recreate Shimla in London for Ratsasan’s Bollywood Remake Mission Cinderella

There is talk in the trade circles that Akshay has already green-lighted at least a couple of more films and formal announcements would follow soon. And one of them is the remake of the hit Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan (2018). The remake is tentatively titled Mission Cinderella. Bell Bottom director Ranjit Tiwari to helm the film that also features Rakul Preet Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here