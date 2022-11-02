Akshay Kumar's Motivational Workout Video Leave Fans Marveling Over His Fitness, Watch Here

Akshay Kumar is known for his fitness and agility even at the age of 55. The actor whose name is synonymous with action films like Rowdy Rathore, Baby and Sooryavanshi, has got an absolute fit bod that he had attained by rising up early and hitting the gym. Akshay’s latest social media post is a glaring testament to that as he sweats it out on a monkey bar.

On Wednesday, the Special 26 actor took to his Instagram handle to share a high-octane clip where Akshay can be seen performing swinging pull-ups from one bar to another, even putting the likes of Spider-Man and Tarzan to shame. Kailash Kher’s iconic song ‘Chakh Lein De’ from his film Chandni Chowk to China added gravitas to the whole ordeal. He captioned his workout motivational video, “My best mornings are those that start like this. Yours? #WednesdayMotivation.”



Marvelled by Akshay Kumar’s fitness, fans couldn’t stop but compliment the Raksha Bandhan actor. One of them wrote, “Apna hero abhi bhi tagda hai(with fire emojis)”, another fan commented, “Wooooow!! At this age!!!” Someone also said, “Inspiration for many of us!!” Another fan stated, “O Paaji!! Tussi great Ho!”

Recently, the actor has been in the news after the Maharashtra Government provided X category security cover for him. He will be guarded by three personal security officers in three shifts. The actor was granted the same because he was being targeted on social media based on his nationality and other threats.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Ram Setu. Besides Khiladi Kumar, Ram Setu also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev as the story followed an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s Bridge. The film was released on October 25 and it witnessed a box-office clash with Inder Kumar’s comedy Thank God starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

