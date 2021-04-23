Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' is Inspired by Epic Poem Prithviraj Raso

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has previously directed Pinjar, Mohalla Assi, and TV show Chanakya, is currently busy with his next, Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar and on World Book Day, he reveals how an epic Prithviraj Raso is the inspiration behind this much-awaited historical. “Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called ‘Prithviraj Raso’ by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these there are commentaries on Raso,” Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi reveals.

Dwivedi says that for Prithviraj he had to deep dive into exhaustive research on the warrior king. He says, “I get involved in exhaustive research as I enjoy the process of entering the unknown and unexplored world of great heroes of India and their times. It is like having a dialogue with these great characters in their times. I am sure most of the writers must have experienced this strange phenomenon.”

He adds, “Apart from the story, I love to research art, archaeology, costumes, material culture and available historical data. In other words, I love to do archaeological exploration and excavation in the pages of a literary work or historical fiction to recreate the era and personalities of its time. This gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction as an artist who loves to paint cinema’s canvas with lights and camera.”

The film-maker believes that the stories of great warriors like Prithviraj are extremely relevant in today’s times where good is constantly locked in a battle with evil. He says, “I do not make characters like Prithviraj to make them relevant for young viewers. I choose them as my subject for cinema as they are relevant for our times and all times to come. They are shining bright stars in the galaxy of great historical characters which will inspire many generations to come.”

Yash Raj Films is making its biggest historical in Prithviraj which is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita.

