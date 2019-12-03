Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj To Be Shot Across 35 Sets In Maharashtra and Rajasthan

Akshay Kumar has earned the reputation of often taking up roles that retell stories of popular figures from history. His films also have a reputation for being entertainers that leave no stone unturned in making their audience feel awed with their own history.

A report in Mid-Day says that the crew of Akshay's upcoming film Prithviraj is reportedly working on building 35 sets for the film across Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

A source close to the project revealed, "In Mumbai, the sets are being built in adjoining areas of the city, apart from Film City. In Rajasthan, filming is likely to take place extensively in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer. The unit wants to make the film a visual spectacle. It will include incredible fight sequences, and will also showcase the opulence of kings, and their kingdoms, back then. Thousands of workers will construct these mammoth sets."

Prithviraj was announced on September 9 on Akshay's birthday. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chillar. It is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Akshay had shared a poster of the film on Instagram.

Prithviraj is set to release on Diwali 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.