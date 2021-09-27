Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to Clash With Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush in August 2022

Last week, the Maharashtra government’s announcement of reopening theatres has come as a relief for several filmmakers and actors who have been waiting early to showcase their films on the big screen. With several big productions lined up for release, there seems to be a clash between several star cast films. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Rakshabandhan and Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush will see a clash next year as both the films are eyeing the Independence day week to release on theatres. Both the films will release on August 11, 2022.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a period drama that will be released in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said cinema halls and drama theatres in the state will be permitted to operate from October 22 on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Within hours, filmmakers dropped the release date of their films. Rohit Shetty announced that his much-awaited cop action-drama Sooryavanshi will open worldwide theatrically on Diwali.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was moved back from its earlier announced December release to Valentine’s Day 2022.

The vacant spot of Laal Singh Chaddha was swooped up by Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated cricket drama 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is now scheduled to be released theatrically in December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from 83, Singh will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, set for a February 25, 2022 release.

Starting from Sooryavanshi and Raksha Bandhan, Kumar will see at least four films release in theatres in the coming year. Kumar’s Prithviraj starring Manushi Chhillar will release on January 21, 2022. Next up for the actor will be Bachchan Pandey.

