Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Continues To Drop, Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God Struggles At Box Office; Deets Inside

When Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God released in theatres on October 25, they registered a decent opening at the box office and received mixed reviews from all. However, looks like the two films are now struggling to maintain a record collection. Both, Ram Setu and Thank God are now witnessing a drop at the box office.

Ram Setu continues to drop at the box office

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ram Setu registered another drop in its box office collection on day 6. The film earned Rs 6.05 crores on Friday. It had previously earned Rs 8.75 crores, Rs 11.40 crores and Rs 15.25 crores on Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday respectively. With this, the film’s total collection so far in the country is now at Rs 41.45 crores.

#RamSetu continues to slip, drops further on Day 4 [Fri]… Biz needs to grow/jump on Sat – Sun for a respectable <6-day> *extended* weekend total… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr, Fri 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 41.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/7N7tqJoijY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2022

Thank God struggles at the box office

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God is doing ‘extremely poor’ and has not even crossed the Rs 22 crores mark at the box office so far. It earned just Rs 3.30 crores on Friday, taking its total collection to Rs 21.55 crores. The film will have to see a massive jump in the coming days to reach a decent overall collection.

#ThankGod continues to struggle… Extremely poor trending… Biz on Sat – Sun is its only hope… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr, Fri 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 21.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/RGCQcOlwt8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2022

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha in the lead, Ram Setu revolved around an archaeologist who worked to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. The film is Produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

On the other hand, Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar. With Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the film is an official remake of the Danish film Sorte kugler. News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “Thank God is an entertainer with its fair share of funny moments. If you are not looking for wisdom and rationale in a light-hearted entertainer, then this movie is definitely for you.”

