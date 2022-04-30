Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Poster Gets Brutally Trolled: 'Director Did A Real Bad Job With...'

After facing backlash for endorsing a pan masala brand, Akshay Kumar is again getting trolled, and this time for the poster of his upcoming film. A new poster of Akshay’s next film ‘Ram Setu’ was unveiled on April 29. In the poster, while Akshay is seen with a flambeau, his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez has a torch in her hand. “A glimpse into the world of Ram Setu,” Akshay wrote while sharing the poster. He mentioned that the film will hit the theaters on Diwali, 2022.

As soon as the poster was shared, the internet couldn’t keep calm. Akshay’s fans have already labeled the film as “biggest adventure movie” of Bollywood. “A big out and out adventure ever made in Bollywood,” a tweet read.

A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu.In cinemas Diwali, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uZ9vIBFB9Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

Most exciting movie for me, releasing this year on Diwali 2022 #AkshayKumar#RamSetuBiggest Adventure Movie Loading 🔥 https://t.co/FqeL7LtxFR pic.twitter.com/SwQK3TcS2V — Charlie 💫 (@DasBro124) April 29, 2022

But there was a section of users who questioned the logic behind lighting a fire when Jacqueline is already holding a torch. A user wrote, “Why is the guy holding a flame when the girl is holding a fully working torch?” “Director does a real bad job with Mashaal and a Torchlight being used in parallel,’ another tweeted.

Ram Setu and National Treasure. Both films are very different. In Ram Setu, mashaal ke saath torch bhi hai 😅 pic.twitter.com/EjG27nuWsQ— Azhar.One97 (@zhr_jafri) April 29, 2022

Looks like another pita hua copy of English movie most likely national treasure .. but why the name ram Setu ? pic.twitter.com/oLf1r4lSsU— armageddon (@apache065) April 29, 2022

Why is the guy holding a flame when the girl is holding a fully working torch? https://t.co/YfOpTcFaau— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) April 29, 2022

Director does a real bad job with #Mashaal and a #Torchlight being used in parallel . 😂😂 https://t.co/wRNnGxVcYx— Baroon Varma Барун Варма 🇮🇳 🇺🇦 (@BaroonV) April 29, 2022

Ram Setu is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release.

