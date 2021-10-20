Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu to Recreate Sri Lanka in Mumbai to Avoid Covid-19 Related Challenges

Akshay Kumar is one of the most busiest actor in industry. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting for the remake of the hit Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan (2018), which is tentatively titled Mission Cinderella, in London. The actor was also seen shooting in Delhi for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. It is now learnt that Akshay is going to move on to his next project, Ram Setu, for which he has already begun work.

Akshay plays an an archeologist in the film which also features Jaqueline Fernandes and Nushratt Bharuccha. The film was announced last year on Diwali and the shooting had begun in March this year. The mahurat shot was held in Ayodhya and the makers were later shooting in Mumbai, before Akshay and around 45 crew members tested positive for Corona virus. The shoot was immediately stopped and it was pushed indefinitely.

A source reveals that the actors are now shooting in Ooty for a song and some action sequences. “Akshay, along with Jacqueline, are going to shoot for a song sequence. The actress plays the role of an actor in the film also. In fact Jaqueline has skipped the summons for the fourth time issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. The location of Ooty is a perfect backdrop for the script. The shooting will be wrapped by Friday before the action moves to Mumbai where a huge set has been erected.”

The source adds that the makers are recreating Sri Lanka in Mumbai. “The production house wanted to shoot at real locations in Sri Lanka, but the country hasn’t yet fully opened up. There are some quarantine procedures which is making things challenging for the cast and crew. Since the makers had already had an encounter where the cast and crew tested positive in April, they don’t want to take a chance again. To avoid any further delays, they have now decided to create a set similar to the locales of Sri Lanka in Film City," the source says.

The source further reveals that the shooting will begin only after Diwali. “Once Akshay is back from Ooty, he will get busy with the promotions of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryvanshi. He has already given his dates for the promotions of the film which releases on November 5, a day after Diwali. The actor will then resume work on Ram Setu in the city," the source adds.

