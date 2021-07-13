Akshay Kumar's 'Saugandh' Co-star Shantipriya Looks Like This Now

Actress Shantipriya debuted in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Saugandh. After that, she went on to do some more Hindi films such as Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana, Phool Aur Angaar and Meherbaan, all starring Mithun Chakraborty, Veerta opposite Sunny Deol and her last film Ikke Pe Ikka which again starred Akshay.

After 1994, Shantipriya quit the film industry and concentrated on spending time with her sons and being the doting mom to them that she has been all these years. She keeps sharing her pictures on social media and we take a look how the former actress looks like in her late 40s.

After Shantipriya quit films, she appeared in a television show Vishwamitra in 1995. She later featured in Aryamaan, Mata Ki Chowki - Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti and Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishna. However, after 2012, Shantipriya completely disappeared from the television scene as well.

She has also been rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss but the news has not turned out to be true till now.

