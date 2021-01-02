Akshay Kumar's Search for Phone Charging Point Leads Him to a Frog in the Socket

Akshay Kumar had a rather hilarious encounter with a small animal while looking for a charging point for his phone. The actor posted a photo of the electrical socket where he wanted to plug in his charger. He found a frog inside the socket.

"Was just looking to charge my phone but seems like I’ll have to look elsewhere 😜 This one is clearly occupied," he wrote while sharing the photo of the frog in the socket. Model and actor Muzammil Ibrahim posted a witty comment, asking, "Are you CHARGING him rent?"

It is unclear where the actor had this unique encounter. A day before on January 1, Akshay had posted the view of sunrise to start off the new year, which seemed to be at a hilly location.

Akshay recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film also has Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Apart from this, he has other interesting projects in the pipeline, like 'Bell Bottom', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Prithviraj'. His action film 'Sooryavanshi' should release this year.