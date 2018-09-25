Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav is as Fit as Him; Watch Him Nail a Back Flip

That Twinkle Khanna is a doting mother is no secret.The actor-turned-author has two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara — with husband, superstar Akshay Kumar.With Aarav, 16, currently studying abroad, looks like his 43-year-old celebrity mum is missing him much.Twinkle took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of Aarav showing off his amazing fitness levels by casually doing a back flip inside what looks like an underground tube.“A chip off the old block! Showing off his training on the train while my bua sounds rather horrified! #farawayfromhome,” Twinkle wrote.On his 16th birthday and his first away from home, both Twinkle and Akshay wrote an adorable birthday message for their first-born on September 15.“Fifteen birthdays together and the first one apart -Missing the birthday boy terribly #happy16th,” wrote Twinkle on Instagram.Akshay, meanwhile, shared a heart-warming picture with Aarav and captioned it, “Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had ❤️ Happy birthday Aarav.”Talking about Aarav’s debut in Bollywood, Akshay had told Times of India in August that Junior Kumar is currently “interested only in his studies”. At the time, he had said that after completing his education in Mumbai, Aarav intended to study further in London and had even identified the school he wanted to attend there.While Twinkle is currently basking in the success of her third book Pyjamas are Forgiving, Akshay is filming Housefull 4 in the picturesque locales of Jaisalmer.