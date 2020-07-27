Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Co-star Kartika Sahoo Sells Vegetables to Survive Covid-19 Pandemic

With film production being stalled for over three months, the entertainment industry came to a staggering halt. Owing to the pandemic, a number of actors have been finding it difficult to sustain the lockdown. Bollywood actor Kartika Sahoo from Odisha has resorted to selling vegetables to make ends meet.

Speaking to ANI, Sahoo said he went to Mumbai at the age of 17 to try his luck in Bollywood and worked as a bodyguard to celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar, among others. In 2018 he landed some noticeable roles in action sequences of many movies and also has a fight sequence with Akshay Kumar in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

However, after completing a fight sequence in Jaipur, Sahoo moved back to Odisha just before the lockdown. For four months, he was living off on his savings, but after a medical emergency in the family and lack of work it was difficult for him to make ends meet. He also searched for work in Bhubaneswar but had no luck. Hence, he resorted to selling vegetables.

Earlier, actor Javed Hyder was also believed to be selling vegetables to make ends meet amid the lockdown. His videos of selling vegetables on a cart had gone viral on social media. He has worked in films like Baabarr (2009) and Aamir Khan-Rani Mukherji's Ghulam (1998) and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012)

However, he later clarified that he was not selling vegetables on the cart to make a living but was simply making videos to motivate people and make them understand that 'no job is small'.

Read: Javed Hyder is Not Vending Vegetables Due to Financial Crisis, was Making Videos on App to Keep Busy