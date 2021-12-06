CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Collects 192 cr, Salman Khan's 'Antim' Fails to Create Magic
1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Collects 192 cr, Salman Khan's 'Antim' Fails to Create Magic

Sooryavanshi is breaking records, Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma starrer film 'Antim: The Final Truth’, has fallen short of expectations, especially when it comes to its box-office collections.

Considering the huge fan-following of Dabangg Khan, 'Antilim: The Final Truth' was expected to set new records at the box office.

Entertainment Bureau

The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ is setting the box office on fire and creating some new records among films that were released post the Covid-19 pandemic. The Rohit Shetty directorial was released on Diwali and the action-comedy is being praised by the audience. Since the film is still attracting the audience, theatres are still running the film. And more than a month after the film was released, it’s still breaking collection records and looks set to enter the 200-crore club.

Besides the audience, Sooryavanshi’s performance has come as a big relief to theatre owners as well.

And while Sooryavanshi is breaking records, Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma starrer film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, which was released on 26 November, has fallen short of expectations, especially when it comes to its box-office collections.

Considering the huge fan-following of Dabangg Khan, ‘Antilim: The Final Truth’ was expected to set new records at the box office. However, the collections of ‘Antim’ so far have been a bit disappointing.

Here are some details of the collection at the box office as per film critic Taran Adarsh:

Movie- ‘Sooryavanshi’

Release date - November 5

Earnings - 192.38 crores (till date)

Movie - ‘Antim: The Final Truth’

Release date - 26 November

Earnings – 32.36 crores (till date)

first published:December 06, 2021, 11:45 IST