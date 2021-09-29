Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Given 100% Screens Blocking Out Competition from Eternals and Antim?

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the highly anticipated films that has continued to get delayed due to the Covid pandemic. However, the makers have resisted for long the OTT lure and finally announced Diwali as the release date for the cop actioner, directed by Rohit Shetty. Earlier, it was announced that Hollywood biggie Eternals will also see Diwali release in India and after Sooryavanshi announcing theatrical debut, the two movies were set to clash at the box office.

Now, it is learnt that the makers may have found out a way to block out competition from the Hollywood film by demanding that theatre owners do not share the screen with any other movie than theirs. Even more, it is also being claimed that the theatre owners have also complied to the demands of the movie makers. This effectively means that Eternals may have to postpone release to another date in order to see some screens put out shows of the superhero film.

Related | 9 Biggest Bollywood, Hollywood and South Clashes Anticipated at the Box Office

Earlier, it was also being speculated that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth may also clash with Sooryavanshi and Eternals but it may seem unlikely and Antim may also have to postpose release to another day. However, Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar and the producers have maintained that they have not locked on to a date for Antim release and in a case a clash happens, they are ready for it.

Related | Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Other Bollywood Actresses Take on Action Roles

In a confirmation of sorts, film distributor Sunil Wadhwa told ETimes, “It has given us immense pleasure to announce our most awaited film of the year Sooryavanshi as a Diwali release for not only the exhibitors but also for the moviegoers who were waiting for a big tentpole film. All exhibitors have given us their solidarity to showcase Sooryavanshi with 100 percent screen space, in fact in other states where cinemas have already reopened there is still a big chunk of cinemas which will open only with Sooryavanshi."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here