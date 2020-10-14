Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Pushed to Early 2021, Ranveer Singh's 83 Slated for Christmas Release

The Government of India has announced that cinemas will be allowed to reopen across the country starting October 15, and fans are overjoyed. The decision has been hailed by the film fraternity, too. Theatres had been shut ever since lockdown was imposed in March, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. A few days back, the Union Home Ministry announced it was allowing cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to reopen with 50 percent seating capacity from October 15.

However, Sooryavanshi makers are still skeptical about releasing the potential blockbuster in cinemas this year. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Rohit Shetty-directed movie, which was earlier supposed to release in March and later postponed to November, has been pushed to early next year and will hit the theatres any time between January to March 2021. Meanwhile, Kabir Khan's 83 is currently slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Adarsh tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi: #AkshayKumar, #RohitShetty and #Reliance have to fix a new date... Will be any time between Jan to March 2021. #83TheFilm: Currently, it's slated for #Christmas 2020." (sic)

Sooryavanshi was expected to hit theatres around Diwali. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar's other film Laxmmi Bomb will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, a few days ahead of Diwali.

"'Sooryavanshi' and '83' have been ready for quite some time. 'Sooryavanshi' was originally slated for a Diwali release, but it's not practical. Even if theatres open up in November, you can't release such a big film with 15 days promotion time," Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar earlier told IANS.