Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's 83 to be Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic?

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and issued a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to alarming levels of inaction. The deadly virus is fast turning into a potential threat for showbiz and its effect can be seen on the entertainment industry too.







As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of James Bond film No Time To Die and Sony Pictures' Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway have already been rescheduled for later months in the year. This puts a question mark on big Bollywood releases like Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's multi starrer film '83 which are slated to release on March 24 and April 10, respectively.

In case of Sooryavanshi, Bollywood Hungama reports that Akshay, Rohit Shetty, Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment and Karan Johar have been holding meetings and the film is likely to be postponed.

"Though the exact date is not confirmed yet, the announcement of the delay and the new release date is expected to be done on the coming weekend," the report quoted a source as saying.

"The postponing of Sooryavanshi's release seems like a wise decision now since footfalls to the theatres seem to be falling at many places both in India and overseas. The Coronavirus threat is real and people don't want to take any chances," the source added.

Elsewhere, a report in SpotboyE stated that the future of both Sooryavanshi and '83 will be decided when they near the releasing date. "No decision taken yet. We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as is- that is the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery," the report quoted Shibasish Sarkar as saying, adding, "We need to first take a decision on Sooryanvanshi, as 83 still has time. But both the filmmakers (Kabir Khan and Rohit Shetty) are finishing their film according to the original dates."

While reports claim a probable delay in the release of the films, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

