Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to Hit Theatres On Diwali, Ranveer Singh's 83 Set For Christmas Release?

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and Kabir Khan's 83 with Ranveer Singh in the lead are reported to have a theatrical release this year on Diwali and Christmas, respectively. While there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers or the actors yet, multiplex chain INOX shared the information via their official Twitter handle.

The tweet read: "Mark your calendars! We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!"

Mark your calendars!



We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan's 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!!

Film trade analyst, Akshaye Rathi too tweeted about the same.

Get ready to celebrate #Diwali with #RohitShetty’s #Sooryavanshi at a cinema near you!



and



It’s going to be a merry #Xmas with @kabirkhankk’s 83 at the cinemas!



फिर से बजेगी तालियाँ...फिर से होगा जश्न!



एक सुरक्षित और ख़ुशाल वातावरण में आपका स्वागत करने की तैयारी में... 🙏 — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) June 30, 2020

Akshay Kumar's film was set to hit the screens on March 24. The makers of Sooryavanshi were expecting massive box office numbers because the release had been strategically planned to coincide with Gudi Padwa holiday (new year for Marathi and Konkani community). But the country went into full coronavirus lockdown on March 24. Made on a reported budget of Rs 135 crore, Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo.

Likewise, Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 83 was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 10. The Kabir Khan-directed 83 tells the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The film also stars Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing Kapil's wife Romi. It also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem.

Meanwhile, on Monday it was announced that seven Bollywood movies will be releasing directly on Disney+ Hotstar. These are Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz and Lootcase featuring Kunal Kemmu.

Earlier, in May, spanning five Indian languages, Amazon Prime Video had announced the release of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo along with Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan in lead, legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika in addition to Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada).

