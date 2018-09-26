Akshay Kumar’s Wish on Daughter Nitara’s Birthday: Please Don’t Grow Up Just Yet

Akshay Kumar is a proud parent to two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara — with wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.He takes to social media frequently to express his deep love for his little ones. It therefore was no surprise when the 51-year-old actor penned a heartfelt note for Nitara on Tuesday to mark her sixth birthday.Mr. Khiladi shared on Instagram an adorable image of him and her in a swimming pool. “My Baby Girl, you have given me Love I didn’t know existed. Please don’t grow up just yet, I’m not ready for you to swim without Me. Happy 6th Birthday Princess,” he captioned it.Twinkle also took to the photo-video sharing app to post a beautiful image of the father-daughter duo, which looks like it was shot during their recent trip to Jaisalmer, where Akshay is currently shooting Housefull 4.In the black and white image, Akshay is lovingly holding Nitara in his arms as she smiles sweetly. “My little baby is growing up so fast. #Happy6th #birthdaygirl,” Twinkle captioned it.Earlier this month, Akshay also wrote a loving note for his son Aarav on his 16th birthday. Sharing an image of the two of them grinning into the camera, he wrote, “Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had ❤ Happy birthday Aarav.”On the work front, Akshay has a series of films lined up. He will next be seen in 2.0 alongside superstar Rajinikanth, followed by Housefull 4, Kesari and Good News.