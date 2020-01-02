Akshay Reflects on Good Newwz Role, Says 'Didn't Get Instantly Attached to Aarav When He was Born'

In his latest release Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar plays a self-centered man who simply fails to understand his wife's anxieties and insecurities with regards to pregnancy and childbirth.

Akshay says playing Varun Batra in Good Newwz -- particularly in a scene where he has an emotional breakdown when he sees his newborn baby fighting to survive in an incubator -- reminded him of the time his wife Twinkle Khanna gave birth to their son, Aarav.

The actor says he could relate to his character because in real life too, it took the actor almost a month to get attached to his son.

"While filming that scene, I recalled the day when my wife Tina (Twinkle) gave birth to my son (Aarav). I didn't get instantly attached to him. A father generally takes a little more time than the mother, to get attached to his newborn son or daughter. It took me 3-4 weeks to reconcile to the fact that I had actually become a 'father'," the actor said.

"But when I cradled the child in my arms the attachment and bonding started. That is what I was thinking and I feel it is a special scene in Good Newwz," Akshay added.

He, however, feels that his character is "too self-centered" and has initial negative tinges as well.

In a career spanning over three decades, Akshay has played a variety of roles. In his next Laxmmi Bomb, he will be seen playing the role of a transgender. When asked if he has any to-do role in his bucket list, the actor said, "I would like to play a psycho-killer."

Meanwhile, Good Newwz has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. It has become Akshay's sixth consecutive film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film saw a huge jump on January 1 with collections of Rs 22.50 crore. It now stands at a total of Rs 117 crore.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

