Akshay Shoots With Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur For Music Video
Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday shot for singer B Praaks new single with actress Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur.
Akshay Kumar. (Photo: IANS)
Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday shot for singer B Praak's new single with actress Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur.
It is reported that the romantic song is written by Jaani. B Praak has previously lent his voice to the song Teri Mitti in Akshay's film Kesari.
From being his fan to being blessed to be his co-star...what a magical feeling! Couldn’t have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favourite @akshaykumar ..sir.. you’ve been so warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes🙄) and just made me feel super comfortable with your dilli wali Punjabi. Thank you for being so so amazing! 🌼🙏🏻☺️✨🌈 • Something really really special I’ve worked on..✨🙏🏻
The song will also feature renowned Punjabi singer Ammy Virk.
A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which Akshay is seen posing with Nupur and Ammy at the St. Xavier's college in Mumbai.
On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Housefull 4 and Good Newwz this year.
