Akshaya Deodhar, Hardeek Joshi Share Their Engagement Film With Fans -- Watch

Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi, the popular on-screen couple of Tujhyat Jeev Rangla, got engaged on May 3 this year. From the day of their engagement, the couple has been making the headlines. Akshaya and Hardeek had a traditional ceremony first and later, the couple exchanged rings at a grand event, which was nothing less than a fairytale. Akshaya has been keeping her fans updated with the beautiful snaps from the day. Recently, she posted some videos from the big day to give us a glimpse of the magical ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshaya Mahesh (@akshayaddr)

The engagement film shared by Akshaya beautifully captured the happy moments she shared with her family and friends. It showed the traditional ceremony taking place with a lavish evening event. Extending her gratitude to fans, Akshaya wrote, “Since the day of engagement, it’s just love and blessings pouring in from you all. We cannot put in words how grateful we feel right now about all the warmth we’re receiving. Our emails, DM’s, and WhatsApp are flooded with wishes and blessings and it’s impossible to reply to each one of you. Thank you so much for loving us unconditionally. Akshaya & Hardeek i.e your Rana & Anjali are just thankful. We love you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshaya Mahesh (@akshayaddr)

Reliving the journey with the love of her life, Akshaya also shared a montage video of herself and Hardeek. Taking the fans on a beautiful journey of turning reel-life couples into real ones, the video melted the hearts of the fans. Hardeek dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section giving us all major couple goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARDEEK JOSHI (@hardeek_joshi)

Following the footsteps of his fiancée, Hardeek, too, shared an engagement film from the big day revealing the fun side of Aha. Looking at the video, we can see the love in their eyes and happiness on their faces.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.