Akshaya Deodhar's Wedding Saree Creates Huge Buzz Among Her Fans

Marathi celebrities Akshaya Deodhar and Hardik Joshi recently tied the wedding knot. The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of the Marathi show, Tujyat Jeev Rangala. Now, Akshaya Deodhar’s wedding saree has become one of the most talked about topics of discussion. The actress wore a red coloured Chandrakala Nauvari saree on her special day.

Nauvari saree is among the most popular sarees in Maharashtra. Usually, Maharashtrian brides almost always adorn themselves with a Nauvari saree at their wedding ceremony. Actress Akshaya Deodhar has also embellished herself in the traditional saree. Her saree features crescent embroidery and her husband Hardik Joshi weaved the threads of her wedding saree.

The couple recently held their weaving ceremony together. Besides their respective families, only some of the close relatives and friends were in attendance. Akshaya Deodhar has shared the video of weaving a saree on a special handloom on her Instagram handle.

Check out the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh मराठी (@josh.marathi)

The ‘weaving ceremony’ has now become an important part of the pre-wedding ceremony. Even several celebrities could be seen becoming part of the ritual. In this tradition, the family of the bride and groom come together to weave a few threads of the bride’s wedding saree. The groom weaves the thread of her wife’s saree.

As quoted by ETimes TV, the actress said, “I am really happy that my family and Hardik’s family and our friends weaved my bridal saree together. The saree will be so special for me because the close ones of our lives have weaved the threads of the saree. It is such a special feeling for me”.

Hardik Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar tied the knot on December 2. And the photos and videos from their wedding ceremony are still making rounds on the Internet.

Take a look at her wedding photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshaya Mahesh (@akshayaddr)

In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a traditional saree. Her ethnic ensemble and exquisite ornaments make the actress look extraordinary. The duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Pune.

Read all the Latest Movies News here