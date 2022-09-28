Akshaya Naik: Never Even Been in a Relationship So Playing a Mother and Widow is Tough

Actor Akshaya Naik has always played characters close to her age. So, when she got to know that her show Sundara Mana Madhye Bharali is taking a leap and her character Latika will be going through some major changes, Akshaya was worried and skeptical at first.

However, with time and continuous support from the makers and channel, Akshaya eased out and is dealing with the change in a positive way. “I am taking each day as it comes. I have never experienced a romantic relationship in real life. So, let alone playing a mother and widow. But, I have a very powerful imagination. And I am using it to the full potential to portray this character. What I relate most with Latika is her spirit of never giving up. I am like that in real life. I will fight for what is mine and make sure I get it. I don’t give up easily,” says Akshaya.

On working with an actor-producer, Manava Naik, the 27-year-old shares, “Manava tai (producer) being an actor herself understands the techniques and technicalities of acting. She helps you understand what to apply where. She really helped me from day one and continues to be of tremendous support.”

A few months ago, the actor suffered an injury and was on complete rest. She adds that with daily soaps one hardly gets any breaks, but she was fortunate enough to take a short health break. She shares, “It was a minor ligament issue which turned out to be a major thing. Now for the next six to eight months I can’t do simple things like ride a bike, trek or even dance. It has made me realise that one shouldn’t take anything for granted. I have learnt to be more grateful for what I have and take more care of it.”

With fame comes responsibility and also a lot of attention. But is she give extra any special treatment at home or does still get yelled at? “Of course, I get yelled, sometimes even when it’s not my fault (laughs). So for the last few years I have been staying away from family because of my shoot. So when I do come back to Mumbai I am pampered and showered with love. But mom keeps reminding me that I should not forget my roots and she will scold me all my life.”

