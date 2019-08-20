Akshaye Khanna Would Often Give Me Tips, Guide Me, Says Richa Chadha on Her Section 375 Co-Actor

Richa Chadha says it was a challenge for her to play her character in the upcoming film Section 375.

The film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code and Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she was raped by a filmmaker (played by Rahul Bhatt), who is defended by Akshaye Khanna's character in court.

"Section 375 is a courtroom drama about a clause in the Indian Constitution. It is a very interesting subject and I loved collaborating with key people in the film, like director Ajay Bahl. He really pushed me (to give a good performance). It was a challenge for me to be able to deliver anything on this character," Richa told IANS.

The 32-year-old actress says the film "was supposed to be made with a certain amount of sensitivity and nuance," adding that she is a fan of her co-actor Akshaye's work. "I loved collaborating with Akshaye Khanna. He is just such an excellent actor—very sharp, very experienced, very generous as a co-star.

“He often gave me tips. He would guide me. There were some scenes I was struggling with I am not ashamed to say and he guided me. It was fantastic working with him and I am such a fan," she said.

