Al Pacino Goes Nazi Hunting in Debut Web Series Hunters, Watch Trailer

The trailer of the conspiracy thriller, produced by the award-winning Jordan Peele, was released on Friday night and has been garnering quite a buzz. The series follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Hollywood icon Al Pacino turns into a Nazi hunter in his web series debut, 'Hunters'. The highly anticipated series will see him go on a murderous rampage.

The trailer of the conspiracy thriller, produced by the award-winning Jordan Peele, was released on Friday night and has been garnering quite a buzz. The series follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York. The group is known as the Hunters.

Set in the late 1970s, the trailer follows Pacino on a quest to find a team who will help him violently hunt down Nazis living in the city and planning to start the Fourth Reich in the US. The trailer opens with Meyer Offerman (Pacino) attending a funeral. After the service, Meyer is seen consoling Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), and said that he knew his deceased grandmother because they "went to the camps together".

"She lived through all of that just to be shot in the living room by a burglar," said Heidelbaum, adding that he feels his grandmother's murder was a result of something personal. To which Meyer responded: "I suppose every murder is personal". He then recruits Heidelbaum to his team, explaining that he co-created the group with Heidelbaum's grandmother.

The trailers showcases the thin line between taking matters into one's own hands and doing it the right way. It also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by David Weil, who serves as executive producer and co-show runner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer. The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick; Tom Lesinski from Sonar Entertainment.

The series will go live on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

Watch Hunters trailer below:

