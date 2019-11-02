Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Al Pacino Opens Up On His Bond With Robert De Niro, Says He Is Thankful For His Friendship

The two acting powerhouses come together in Martin Scorsese's new film, The Irishman.

IANS

Updated:November 2, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Al Pacino Opens Up On His Bond With Robert De Niro, Says He Is Thankful For His Friendship
Image: AP

Hollywood icon Al Pacino has opened up about the bond he shares with another icon -- Robert De Niro. "Camaraderie got us together. We're really close. We don't see each other very much, but when we do we found we shared certain things. In a way, I think we've helped each other throughout life," revealed Pacino, adding that he has known De Niro since 1968.

The two acting powerhouses come together in Martin Scorsese's new film, The Irishman, and Pacino says he is very thankful for his friendship with De Niro, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Pacino opened up on the subject in an interview to The Guardian newspaper. "Early on in our careers, we connected from time to time and we found we had similar things happening to us. Our lives took on a whole different kind of thing," he said.

The Irishman reunites De Niro with Pacino for the fourth time after The Godfather Part II, Heat, and Righteous Kill.

The film is based on the 2004 memoir I Heard You Paint Houses by former investigator Charles Brandt.

The Irishman released on November 1 for a brief theatrical run. It will then go live on Netflix on November 27.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram