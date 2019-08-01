Al Pacino, Robert De Niro Take the Stage in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman; Watch Teaser
Based on the book 'I hear You Paint Houses' by Charles Brandt, 'The Irishman' also stars Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin and Ray Romano in pivotal roles.
Robert De Niro in a Still from The Irishman, courtesy of YouTube
Netflix has released the first teaser of the film The Irishman. Notably, The Irishman also marks Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese's ninth collaboration.
The film is a biographical representation on the life of Frank Sheeran, an American labour union official, who was accused of having links to the Bufalino crime family, and claimed to have killed Teamster leader Jimmy Hoffa in 1975. Sheeran was more famously known as 'The Irishman.' The film traces the journey of Sheeran, who reflects on the events that defined his career as a hitman.
Notably, Jimmy Hoffa, who vanished in late July, 1975, was an American labour union leader who served as the President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) union from 1957 until 1971.
The 2.12-minute teaser opens in the 1960s America when New York was dominated by Italian and American mafia families. De Niro's Frank Sheeran can be seen talking over the phone to Al Pacino's Jimmy Hoffa.
Watch The Irishman teaser here:
The Irishman, based on the book I hear You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, also stars Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin and Ray Romano. In fact, one can hear the dialogue, 'I Heard you Paint Houses' being mouthed during the teaser as well.
