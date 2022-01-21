Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Version Won't Release on Republic Day; BTS to Serve Mandatory Military Service?

The theatrical release of the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ has been pushed. As per sources, the 2020 Telugu action drama’s Hindi version will not hit the big screen on January 26. A source informs, “The film’s release in Hindi version has been pushed, given the Covid scenario currently. Also, with Pushpa: The Rise still running successfully in theatres across the country, it won’t be a wise decision to have another Allu Arjun film in theatres at the same time."

Lee Jae-Myung, the presidential candidate of South Korea’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, again voiced his skepticism on Thursday over whether to grant special favours to K-pop superstar band BTS for mandatory military service by its members.

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action film “Rise Roar Revolt” (RRR) will now arrive in cinemas on March 18, the makers announced on Friday, January 21. In a statement, posted on the film’s official Twitter handle, the makers said that they have also booked the April 28 date in case the movie gets postponed once again, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ranveer Singh has reviewed his wife Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan trailer, which arrived on Thursday. The actor has called it “moody, sexy and intense" besides dropping a compliment for his “baby girl”. Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a film about complex modern relationships starring Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

South stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s separation came as a huge shocker for all their fans. In October 2021, the duo announced their split via a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. However, Samantha has now deleted the split announcement from her Instagram account.

