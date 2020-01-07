Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Trailer Shows an Absolutely Honest Allu Arjun Fighting for the Truth

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had unveiled the theatrical trailer on January 6. In the 2-minute-long trailer, Allu, who plays a typical middle class fellow, takes away all the limelight with his robust screen presence. He seems exasperated with his father's conduct and complications in the household. In the movie, Murali Sharma portrays Arjun's father and Rohini plays his mother.

Production house, Geetha Arts took to Twitter to unveil the trailer. The caption reads, "Here you go... #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTrailer. Let's celebrate this Sankranthi like never before at theatres, ONLY!!"

By looking at the promo, it appears that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be a thorough family entertainer. Trivikram Srinivas' directorial venture is packed with bouts of action and has ample moments of comedy and romance. The star cast, music and dance sequences are adding jewels to the crown.

Bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, who acts as Arjun's love interest in the motion picture. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S and cinematography by PS Vinod.

The drama features Tabu, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Rahul Ramakrishna, Navadeep, Sunil and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Kollywood actor Samuthirakani will make his Telugu debut with this film.

The movie will see a nation-wide release on January 12. Watch the trailer here:

