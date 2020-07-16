Aladdin Actress Avneet Kaur Scores 74% in HSC Board Examinations

TV actress Avneet Kaur, who has starred in shows like Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has secured 74% marks in HSC Board examinations.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the HSC Results of 2020 on July 16, and Avneet is happy with her score.

Sharing her happiness with India Forums, Avneet said, "I was actually excited about the result but was also a little bit nervous. I was expecting a good mark which I got and my parents are very happy. We will celebrate as well."

The teen star said that she was shooting during her exams. "I used to give my exam then go back to shoot. Even while I was preparing for my exams, I just took less than a month of break. I was shooting the whole day. I worked so hard. The more you work hard, the better the result. I haven't really thought about what I will do now. I will talk to my parents. But definitely will pursue a career in this field, maybe a director or acting," she said.

Avneet was also a major star on TikTok until the app got banned recently. She recently left Aladdin given the COVID-19 outbreak in the country as she suffered from dengue last year and got back to shoot despite not having a strong immunity.

