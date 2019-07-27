Aladdin Earns 1 Billion Dollars Worldwide, Mena Massoud Expresses Gratitude in Video

Walt Disney's Aladdin has surged past USD one billion in worldwide collections, reported forbes.com. After Spider-Man: Far From Home became the first spidey film to reach the USD one billion mark, Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari-starrer, Guy Ritchie musical has crossed the box office benchmark. Disney now currently has four of the five highest-grossing films of 2019 (Aladdin ranks 4th, domestically in North America, behind Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and Toy Story 4), and the studio still has three more release left this year.

Earlier in July, Smith had thanked audiences for making Aladdin the most successful film of his career, saying, “This is a post that I’m just humbled and honored to make right now….To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game and to have my biggest movie at this point of my career, I just want to say thank you.”

On the occasion, Massoud thanked fans for making the movie “the most ethnically diverse cast to ever lead a film to the billion dollar club. Pretty. Freakin. Cool (sic).” he shared Friday on Twitter.

We’re officially the most ethnically diverse cast to ever lead a film to the billion dollar club. Pretty. Freakin. Cool. 🙏🏽 everyone who went on this magic carpet ride with us. #AladdinFansUnite #OurStoriesMatter #Aladdin @disneyaladdin pic.twitter.com/9FX4Ki63II — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) July 26, 2019

Apart from the local market in North America, the top 5 offshore hubs for Aladdin were Japan, Korea, China, UK and Mexico, reported Deadline.

Aladdin is the third biggest launch of 2019, following the record-setting Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel. Featuring Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Aladdin is produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

