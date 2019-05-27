English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aladdin Earns Double of PM Narendra Modi, India's Most Wanted Struggles at the Box Office
Among the three films that released together on May 24, Disney's live-action remake of this Arabian Nights story has clearly emerged the winner in the box office battle.
Among the three films that released together on May 24, Disney's live-action remake of this Arabian Nights story has clearly emerged the winner in the box office battle.
With no major blockbuster movie coinciding with the release of Aladdin, the film seems to have almost had a free run at the box office over the weekend. The Disney film, that released on Friday (May 24) alongwith PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted, is way ahead of the Hindi films in terms of box office numbers.
In the first three days of its release in India, The Will Smith starrer earned Rs 22 crores, almost double of what the Vivek Oberoi starring Modi biopic could manage. After a small opening, PM Narendra Modi picked up pace on Sunday, earning Rs 5 crore.
Lagging behind these two films is the Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted, which is about unsung heroes embarking on a dangerous covert operation to capture one of India's deadliest terrorists. The film had a dismal opening on Friday, and failed to garner better numbers of Saturday and Sunday.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office performances of the films over the weekend, saying that the growth of India's Most Wanted wasn't substantial enough.
Adarsh said that weekdays are crucial for both PM Narendra Modi and Aladdin to keep up the momentum.
Aladdin, the live-action remake of Disney's original fantasy film, starring Will Smith (Genie), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine) and Mena Massoud (Aladdin), was met with mostly positive reviews. On the other hand, both PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted failed to impress the critics. Releasing a day after the BJP's landslide victory at the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, it was being said that the Modi biopic would benefit from Modi wave 2.0.
