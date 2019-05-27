English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aladdin Flies High at the Box Office With an Estimated Earning of $105 Million Over the Weekend
Disney’s live-action 'Aladdin' is flying high with an estimated $105 million in North America during the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Image courtesy: Walt Disney Company/ Twitter
Loading...
Disney’s live-action Aladdin is flying high with an estimated $105 million in North America during the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend.
It’s the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever, topping the 2011 mark of $103.4 million for The Hangover Part II. The top total came in 2007, when Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End took in $139 million in its first four days. Aladdin is also dominating moviegoing internationally with $121 million in 56 markets.
Aladdin has outperformed Disney’s pre-opening domestic projections, which were in the $75 million to $85 million range, taking in $86.1 million in its first three days. The reboot of the original 1992 animated movie — which generated $502 million in worldwide box office — stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Guy Ritchie directed Aladdin, produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.
Comscore’s PostTrak general audience survey found that 67% of patrons said they would “definitely recommend” the film to their friends. Notably, 39% said their affection for the original was their primary reason for seeing the film, a high percentage that reflects moviegoers’ love for the Aladdin brand and the characters in the film.
“A very strong 22% said they would see the film again in theatres — much higher than the norm of 14%,” noted Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore’s senior media analyst.
Comscore estimated that total domestic business for the four-day weekend was $226 million. That was about $1.8 million shy of the total for the same frame last year, when Solo: A Star Wars Story launched with $103 million. The top Memorial Day weekend took place in 2013 when Fast and Furious 6 launched and North American moviegoing totaled $314 million for the four days.
“A very solid Memorial Day weekend was led by the bigger-than-expected performance of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ conjured up huge numbers of moviegoers looking for the perfect family-friendly treat over the extended holiday weekend,” he said.
Sony’s launch of horror-thriller Brightburn should pull in about $9 million for the holiday weekend to finish fifth and United Artists-Annapurna’s teen comedy Booksmart will open in sixth at around $8 million. Both were positioned as counter-programmers to Aladdin and finished slightly below forecasts.
Lionsgate’s second session of John Wick: Chapter 3 should be runner-up with $30.5 million following its surprisingly strong opening of $56.8 million. The actioner will wind up the holiday weekend with $107 million domestically.
Disney’s fifth frame of Avengers: Endgame will finish third in the $22 million range, increasing its haul to about $803 million domestically by the end of Memorial Day. Endgame trails only Star Wars: The Force Awakens in domestic gross, with the space saga having grossed $936 million.
Warner Bros.’ third weekend of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will follow in fourth with about $17 million. The family adventure will finish the weekend at the $120 million mark in North America.
Overall moviegoing for 2019 has hit $4.34 billion as of Sunday, down 10% from the same point last year. The lag is due to a dismal performance during the first two months of this year.
Aladdin is the third biggest launch of 2019, following the record-setting $357 million for Avengers: Endgame and $153 million for Captain Marvel.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
It’s the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever, topping the 2011 mark of $103.4 million for The Hangover Part II. The top total came in 2007, when Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End took in $139 million in its first four days. Aladdin is also dominating moviegoing internationally with $121 million in 56 markets.
Aladdin has outperformed Disney’s pre-opening domestic projections, which were in the $75 million to $85 million range, taking in $86.1 million in its first three days. The reboot of the original 1992 animated movie — which generated $502 million in worldwide box office — stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Guy Ritchie directed Aladdin, produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.
Comscore’s PostTrak general audience survey found that 67% of patrons said they would “definitely recommend” the film to their friends. Notably, 39% said their affection for the original was their primary reason for seeing the film, a high percentage that reflects moviegoers’ love for the Aladdin brand and the characters in the film.
“A very strong 22% said they would see the film again in theatres — much higher than the norm of 14%,” noted Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore’s senior media analyst.
Comscore estimated that total domestic business for the four-day weekend was $226 million. That was about $1.8 million shy of the total for the same frame last year, when Solo: A Star Wars Story launched with $103 million. The top Memorial Day weekend took place in 2013 when Fast and Furious 6 launched and North American moviegoing totaled $314 million for the four days.
“A very solid Memorial Day weekend was led by the bigger-than-expected performance of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ conjured up huge numbers of moviegoers looking for the perfect family-friendly treat over the extended holiday weekend,” he said.
Sony’s launch of horror-thriller Brightburn should pull in about $9 million for the holiday weekend to finish fifth and United Artists-Annapurna’s teen comedy Booksmart will open in sixth at around $8 million. Both were positioned as counter-programmers to Aladdin and finished slightly below forecasts.
Lionsgate’s second session of John Wick: Chapter 3 should be runner-up with $30.5 million following its surprisingly strong opening of $56.8 million. The actioner will wind up the holiday weekend with $107 million domestically.
Disney’s fifth frame of Avengers: Endgame will finish third in the $22 million range, increasing its haul to about $803 million domestically by the end of Memorial Day. Endgame trails only Star Wars: The Force Awakens in domestic gross, with the space saga having grossed $936 million.
Warner Bros.’ third weekend of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will follow in fourth with about $17 million. The family adventure will finish the weekend at the $120 million mark in North America.
Overall moviegoing for 2019 has hit $4.34 billion as of Sunday, down 10% from the same point last year. The lag is due to a dismal performance during the first two months of this year.
Aladdin is the third biggest launch of 2019, following the record-setting $357 million for Avengers: Endgame and $153 million for Captain Marvel.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones The Last Watch: Fans Call the Documentary a Love Letter to GoT's Crew
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
- Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Spec Comparison - Which One is the Best?
-
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Inzamam Hopeful of Snapping Losing World Cup Streak Against India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results