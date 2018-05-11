Aladdin Musical Brings a Smile to the Underprivileged

A special showcase of the Broadway-style music Aladdin left around 950 underprivileged people with a smile on their face here on Thursday. The Disney musical was staged for beneficiaries from 15 NGOs. It was organised by BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, at the National Centre of Performing Arts. They were joined by popular actor and anchor Maniesh Paul.Maniesh said in a statement: "I believe entertainment is so much more than giving people a chance to have fun or enjoy themselves. In its various forms and formats, entertainment is a window to new cultures, languages, wisdom, talent and opportunities, important for the well-rounded development of the young generation today. Unfortunately, not all of us are lucky enough to be privy to such experiences which is why it was incredible for me to be a part of this wonderful afternoon, allowing the less fortunate to be able to see a musical of this scale.""We strongly believe in giving the less fortunate access to experiential learning through entertainment led experiences," said Farzana Cama Balpande, Head - BookASmile.