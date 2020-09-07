Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Aladdin Falls in Love in This Season, Says Guneet Sharma

Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, starring actors Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh as Aladdin and Jasmine, is back with season 3. The new season of the fantasy show has paved the way for new actors. One such actor is Guneet Sharma, who is playing Shiraz, Aladdin's close friend in the show.

Guneet said, "My character starts off as a goon, later it is revealed that I am Aladdin’s friend. Aladdin likes 'yantra', and only Shiraz can get that for him. So, it is like Aladdin needs Shiraz and vice versa."

He also talked about his co-actors. “I already knew Ashi. Our director Amandeep Singh is very calm and motivating. Also, I am learning a lot from Harsh (Vashisht) sir, he has experience of nearly my age. He once offered me ride home as he stays in my neighborhood and gave me some excellent acting tips.”

He added, “Every season of Aladdin had a different plot. Third season is completely new. The only challenge is saying some Hindi and Urdu words. And, my Hindi is not that good. Harsh sir keeps telling me about the nuances of acting, including voice modulation, dialogue delivery and body language.”

“Third season will be more successful than the previous seasons because there are many new things, new characters - Aladdin’s friends, brother. He is given tasks, he will go on adventures. Aladdin will also fall in love in this season,” he concluded.

Apart from Guneet, the new season saw entries of Harsh as Aladdin’s father, Shivani Badoni as Koyal and Amit Raghuvanshi as Sheefan.

Meanwhile, Aladdin and Yasmine are reborn in the kingdom of Turkistan in the new season. The show airs on Sony SAB.