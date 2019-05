Aladdin Races Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted in Box Office Battle

#Aladdin dominates... Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of new films and holdover titles... Summer vacations + family-friendly content should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.25 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 5.06 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

Will Smith starrer Aladdin has not only earned better reviews, but has also gained more revenue than India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi at the Indian box office. The three films released on the same day and are competing with each other for their share of box office numbers.Aladdin comfortably beat the two Hindi films as it collected Rs 4-4.25 crore nett to be the top film this Friday. It also beat Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De, which has entered its second week. The collections of Aladdin are almost equal to the numbers of the two Hindi films combined, reported Box Office India The site predicted that the growth of Aladdin should be huge on Saturday as it has a wider audience base - it is a film for kids and families so it is expected that multiplexes will show huge increase in numbers. The growth is sure to be more than that of the Hindi films.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office domination of the Disney film this week.ViVek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi won the race on day one between the Hindi films as it collected about Rs 2.25-2.50 crore nett, while Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted collected 1.75-2 crore nett. The BJP's landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections could be one of the factors that has helped generate more viewers for the Modi biopic.According to Adarsh, the box office numbers of India's Most Wanted are as follows:Both the films did not earn rave reviews from the critics. While PM Narendra Modi was described as a hagiography, India's Most Wanted was criticised for not reaching its full potential.