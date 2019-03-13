Aladdin Trailer: Colourful, Vibrant and Humrous, Will Smith-starrer Takes You on Nostalgic Trip

A street rat conman Aladdin, a determined and self-assured princess Jasmine and a witty blue coloured genie together in the port city of Agrabah thread Disney's classic animated series. Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott revive the animated cult as a gripping and vibrant live-action adaptation, Aladdin.Taking the viewers on a nostalgic trip, the first trailer of the film was released on Tuesday. The trailer opens with Aladdin running in the narrow lanes of a busy market escaping the guards. On his way, he stumbles upon princess Jasmine and is charmed by her beauty. Next, he meets a merchant in search of a lamp. The merchant shows him the way to a cave and promises Aladdin to make him rich if he brings the magical lamp. The daring lad agrees and enters the 'Cave of Wonders', finds the lamp and unknowingly summons the genie residing inside it.The two minutes and 14 seconds clip takes us on the journey of Aladdin's transformation from a poor boy to being a prince, Jasmine's fight to rebel against the norms and Genie's powers, who might prove to be the key to their future.Earlier when the teaser of the film dropped, upset fans called it a "parody" of the OG Aladdin. However, the trailer is garnering positive reactions on social media. While one of the fans wrote, "This ALADDIN trailer is so promising now. The colors, the song, the extravagance of it all stunning. Let’s enjoy this for what it is. Because WOW." "Okay the new trailer for Aladdin looks good, and theres singing???? Im kinda excited????" wrote another fan appreciating the score and soundtrack of the film.Eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken gives the score, which includes new recordings and original songs written by Menken and Oscar-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin also features Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.The film will hit the screens on May 24.