Alan S Kim, Elsie Fisher To Play Leads In Dark Comedy 'Latchkey Kids'

Los Angeles: Alan S Kim, the child actor from “Minari”, and “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher will be starring in upcoming movie “Latchkey Kids”. John J. Budion will direct the dark comedy from a script by Meaghan Cleary, reported Deadline.

The story is about Shae (Kim), a bright nine year old boy, who befriends an eccentric teenage girl (Fisher), looking to escape her troubling life that her mother has created for her, all the while the local enforcement believe the boy might be offing his babysitters. Ken H. Keller and Caron Rudner will produce the feature, while Brendan Thomas, Cory Thompson, David Polemeni and Donald Malter will serve as executive producers.

“Latchkey Kids” will start production in June this year.