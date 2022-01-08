Alanna Panday Enjoying Snowfall With This Furball in Colorado; Mom Deanne Calls Her 'Snow Queen'

Alanna Panday’s latest entry on Instagram is all things pretty. Alanna is a model and also the cousin of actress Ananya Panday. She lives in California with her fiance Ivor, who is a photographer. For quick winter vacation, Alanna travelled to Colorado with Ivor and checked into Instagram from its small-town Vail. She posted a set of stunning pictures of herself adorably posing with a cute little furball for the camera. Dressed in a white jacket and trousers, Alanna looks gorgeous against a pristine white background, with all the snow-covered trees and balcony. The whole frame looks more ravishing with shades of brown and green in between.

Sharing the photos, Alanna Panday captioned them: ‘Swipe for a cute little furball that loves the snow.’ Within minutes, her mom Deanne Panday dropped this comment for her: ‘My snow Queen, love you so much.’

Alanna has been chilling in Colorado since last month. She flew to the city during her ‘favourite time of the year.’

On Christmas, Alanna Panday wished her fans with this super cute video of herself:

Last year, Alanna answered a question about how her family reacted when she shared the news about moving in together with Ivor. “They were so happy. I remember telling my mom first that we are getting a house and she was absolutely ecstatic,” she said in her YouTube video.

