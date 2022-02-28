Alanna Panday, Fiance Ivor Reveals Why Ananya Pandey Could Not Attend Their Engagement

Internet celebrity Alanna Panday and her fiance Ivor McCray have, in their recent video, revealed why her actor-cousin Ananya Panday could not attend her engagement. They also responded to whether Ananya or Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday would marry first.

“She was doing a movie," Ivor replied in the video when asked why Ananya Panday didn’t show up for their engagement. Alanna added, “She was shooting, Rysa, my aunt and uncle, and her entire family attended." Alanna said that she understood how important the movie was for Ananya.

Ivor then asked Alanna whether they should divulge the real reason behind Ananya’s absence at the engagement. Ivor jokingly said that they had a massive fight with Ananya. He said that we were yelling at each other and “I told her that she couldn’t come to our wedding." People “love to think that though," Alanna remarked, laughing.

When asked if they planned to settle in India, Alanna replied, “Probably not; we’ll always have two places to call home. We will always have a base here. Perhaps we might have a property there in Goa," Ivor remarked.

Who will get married first, Ananya or Ahaan?

A fan asked when their families are planning to meet. Even though Alanna and Ivor have been together for two years, their families have not met yet. Alanna remarked that her mother informed her that she would be visiting in April and she would meet the family.

“I suppose our extended families will meet during the wedding," Alanna added. When asked who would marry first, Ananya or Ahaan, they both agreed that Ahaan will. Alanna remarked about Ahaan, “He’s a romantic. When Ahaan falls in love, he will love you for the rest of his life."

Alanna and Ananya got engaged in November last year

In November last year, Alanna and Ivor got engaged in Mumbai. Several celebrities, including Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan, sister Alvira, and mother Salma Khan, attended the event.

