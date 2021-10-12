Alanna Panday Oozes Hotness in Latest Bikini Pictures

Alanna Panday, actor Chunky Panday’s niece, understands how to turn heads on social media. Alanna is a travel fanatic who keeps her followers entertained with her beachfront photos. The model and YouTuber is now causing a stir on social media with her latest photos.

Alanna has over 837k followers on Instagram. Her trendy and beautiful photos have been creating quite a sensation. She frequently uploads sexy photographs of herself on social media, and a recent photograph of her bathing from an enormous white shell in the Arabian Sea wearing a sheer lacy white bikini is going viral.

If you’re wondering why she is acting dramatic, it’s her lover, Ivor McCray V who made her do it. She captioned her picture, “Don’t ask why I’m dramatically pouring water on myself, from a giant shell, in the middle of the Arabian Sea. Ivor made me to it.”

Alanna, an internet star, is a fashion management graduate who never fails to wow her admirers with her gorgeous avatar. Alanna is the offspring of Bollywood fitness guru Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday.

Previously, in one of her YouTube videos, Alanna stated that she lives with her partner Ivor and that her family is very open-minded and understanding of her choices. Even her mother, Deanne, is close to Ivor according to her.

Alanna and Ivor are frequently spotted travelling to beautiful locations together. The diva isn’t afraid to share images of herself with Ivor on her Instagram account, and she frequently posts sentimental selfies with the love of her life. The two are travel friends who upload trip vlogs to YouTube for their admirers to watch.

