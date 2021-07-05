Alaya F Bags Meaty Role in 'U Turn' Hindi Remake

Actress Alaya F has a meaty role in her kitty if reports are to be believed. She has been roped in for the remake of Kannada thriller U Turn, which featured Shraddha Srinath in the leading role. The movie was also remade in Telugu in 2018, with Samantha Akkineni in lead role. It also has a Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil version.

U Turn follows the lead character, who is a journalist, seeing herself involved in mysterious deaths of a number of people who take a u turn on a highway by removing roadblocks. Both Samantha and Shraddha’s performances in this edge-of-the-seat thriller were appreciated in the respective versions. No wonder, the movie is now being remade in Hindi.

Ekta Kapoor, who will be backing the film, told Mid-Day that she feels Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. According to her, the young actress has a self-assured yet vulnerable quality in her that will help her connect with the audience.

Alaya debuted with Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Her role was appreciated in the comedy film. Since then no announcement regarding her future projects have come to light. If indeed she is part of Hindi remake of U Turn, it will be a terrific opportunity for her to showcase her acting prowess.

