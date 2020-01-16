Alaya F Follows Interviews of Contemporaries To ‘Learn From Their Mistakes’

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F will be making her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman and looks like she is a promising newcomer. In an interview, she took a sly dig at Ananya Panday’s nepotism comment and said she follows interviews of her contemporaries to ‘learn from their mistakes.’

A Mumbai Mirror report quotes her as saying, “Sara (Ali Khan), Ananya (Panday), Tara (Sutaria), Janhvi (Kapoor), among others, are all extremely talented in different ways and together we’ve so much to offer. I respect everyone and have watched all their interviews several times to learn from their mistakes and take a note of their good points. I’ve also learnt to see them in the limelight.”

Granddaughter of the veteran Kabir Bedi, the upcoming actress had a clear stance on Nepotism and said, “We need to realise that even in our struggle, and we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it,” she asserts.

Alaya also revealed that filmmaking and not acting had been her first choice. A film-lover, she had enrolled for a four-year course in filmmaking at the New York University, but realized that she liked being in front of the camera during a group activity. Alaya then got herself enrolled in the New York Film Academy. “No one took me seriously so I took control and completed the documentation needed,” she said.

She says she trained herself through various acting and dancing classes, got herself into Hindi diction and voice modulation classes before landing with her first film on her own. She said no one came to her and said, “Hey, we like you, so let’s find a nice script, a good director and a co-star and make it happen. I got rejected several times, then, was lucky enough to bag this film. I am glad that I got rejected and grateful my debut is happening with Saif sir and Tabu ma’am. It didn’t feel real until I started shooting the film.”

Watch the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.