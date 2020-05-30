MOVIES

Alaya F Gives a Glimpse of Her First Dance Rehearsal

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Actress Alaya F has shared what went into the vigorous dance moves of the song "Gallan kardi" in her debut movie "Jaawaani Jaaneman".

The actress recently took to social media and posted a snippet of her power-packed dance moves.

The video that she posted exhibited the first dance rehearsal of the song and also the first time she was shooting for the track.

She is seen swaying and then doing a twist towards the end.

Alaya posted the video with the caption: "My first rehearsal and first shot for my first ever song Gallan Kardi!! From sneakers to 6 inch heels..the only constant is how terrified I was both times.. now I look back at it all and smile! #jawaanijaaneman @beingmudassarkhan @abhishri.sen"

Meanwhile, she has found a new favourite activity in yoga during the lockdown phase.

