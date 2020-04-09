Alaya F Got Bored in the House During Lockdown so This is What She Did

Bollywood newbie Alaya F has recently joined TikTok. She took to Instagram to announce her arrival on the social media platform and wrote, “Okay I’m on TikTok now. Alaya F(sic)”.

In the short clip she posted, the star kid can be seen grooving to the viral TikTok song I’m bored in The House. The track is sung by Tyga and Curtis Roach, and was penned to explain the isolation time during the spread of coronavirus.

Alaya also gave us a glimpse of her TikTok account in her Instagram stories. She has made two videos ever since her debut and seems like she is quite enjoying her time on the social media app, with more than 26 thousand followers.

The actress is also spending her time with some exercise, drawing and cooking. She has shared videos of her activities at home and it appears to be quite fruitful and inspirational. Take a look:









Alaya made her debut in Bollywood with 2020 movie Jawaani Jaaneman, where she played the role of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s daughter Tia. Her performance was widely appreciated in the movie by the audience.

Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, and granddaughter to veteran actor Kabir Bedi and late dancer Protima Bedi.

