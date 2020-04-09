Alaya F Got Bored in the House During Lockdown so This is What She Did

Bollywood newbie Alaya F has recently joined TikTok. She took to Instagram to announce her arrival on the social media platform and wrote, “Okay I’m on TikTok now. Alaya F(sic)”.
In the short clip she posted, the star kid can be seen grooving to the viral TikTok song I’m bored in The House. The track is sung by Tyga and Curtis Roach, and was penned to explain the isolation time during the spread of coronavirus.
Alaya also gave us a glimpse of her TikTok account in her Instagram stories. She has made two videos ever since her debut and seems like she is quite enjoying her time on the social media app, with more than 26 thousand followers.
The actress is also spending her time with some exercise, drawing and cooking. She has shared videos of her activities at home and it appears to be quite fruitful and inspirational. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
To be honest, I’m someone that HATES home workouts. But it’s important to stay occupied and productive in a time like this. It’s important for us to nurture our health more than ever now. There are many workouts you can find online, based on what area of the body you want to focus on and what intensity level you want to train. Here’s the workout I’ve done here: - Skipping or Jogging on the spot (2 minutes) - Squat Hold (1 minute) - Squat Jump (3x10) - Push Ups / Knee Push Ups (3x10) - Superman Stretch (20 times) - Right Lunge (3x15) - Left Lunge (3x15) - Squat Side Step (3x15) - Plank (1 minute) - Side to Side Hip Dip (3x10) - Right Side Plank Dips (3x10) - Left Side Plank Dips (3x10) - Leg Raises (10 Full, 10 Low, 10 High) - Sitting Crunches (3x15) - Side Crunches (3x25 each side) - Bicycle Crunch (3x25 each side) - Hip Thrust (15 times) - Stretch Stretch and rest as often as you want between it! There’s no rush! Each body is different, do what feels right for you and do it at your own pace Lots of love to all of you! Stay home, stay safe.. and stay healthy
View this post on Instagram
Protein Pancakes with dark chocolate peanut sauce and apple compote (recipe⤵️) Ingredients you will need: - 4 Egg Whites - Almond Milk (or any type of milk) - Cinnamon Powder - Honey - Baking Soda - Protein Powder (whichever one you use) - 2 Apples - Dark Chocolate - Peanut Butter - Olive Oil - Stevia / Sugarfree Pancake batter recipe: 1. Put the following ingredients into a mixer/blender: (4 Egg Whites, 3 tbsp Almond Milk (or subsitute), 2 tsp Baking Soda, 1 tsp Cinnamon Powder, 1 tbsp Honey, 1.5 tbsp Peanut Butter, 1 Scoop Protein Powder) 2. Blend it all together until until there are no big chunks or lumps. If you have used chunky peanut butter, some bits of peanuts are okay. 3. Heat up a pan and add a few drops of Olive Oil to grease the pan. 4. Pour some pancake batter on to the pan 5. once the bottom side is no longer sticking to the pan and has cooked, flip the pancake to the other side and let it cook. 6. Once both sides are ready, take the pancake off and pour fresh batter on the pan for another pancake! 7. Add olive oil to the pan as and when necessary. Apple Compote recipe: 1. Peel the 2 apples and dice them into small pieces 2. Put the diced apples into a pot on the stove and add water till just a little above the apples 3. Add sufficient sugarfree / stevia (add to taste) 4. Add 1 tbsp honey 5. Add 1 tsp of cinnamon powder 6. Allow it to boil 7. Cover the lid and let it sit for a bit with the stove on. 8. Take a spoon and smash the apples a little while its cooking. 9. Once apples look softer and slightly browned by the cinnamon and it’s not looking too watery, take it off the stove. Chocolate Peanut Sauce recipe: 1. Add half cup Almond milk(or substitute) to a pot on the stove 2. Add 2 tbsp Peanut Butter 3. Cut the dark chocolate into small pieces and add it 4. Add 2 tbsp honey 5. keep stirring so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot and burn 6. If you want to change the consistency and make it slightly thinner as a sauce then simply add some more milk and stir.
Alaya made her debut in Bollywood with 2020 movie Jawaani Jaaneman, where she played the role of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s daughter Tia. Her performance was widely appreciated in the movie by the audience.
Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, and granddaughter to veteran actor Kabir Bedi and late dancer Protima Bedi.
