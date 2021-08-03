Alaya F Joins Kartik Aaryan in Freddy?

Pandemic turned our lives upside down but people are trying their best to protect themselves and get their lives back on track. COVID-19 struck an unexpected blow to the entertainment industry with theatres being shut down and shootings stalled. However, things are getting a little better now. Kartik Aaryan recently shared pictures from a film set on his Instagram stories and revealed that he has begun shooting for Freddy on August 1. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani. But,he didn’t reveal the name of the actress who will work alongside him.

According to an ETimes report, Alaya F has been cast opposite Kartik. A few things need to be worked out before she signs up for the project and comes on board. The project looks exciting and many fans are happy to see Kartik and Alaya work together.

Alaya has a promising role in the romantic thriller and it was director Shashank Ghosh and producer Ekta Kapoor’s unanimous decision to choose her as the leading lady. Shashank and Ekta had worked earlier on the comercially successful Veere Di Weeding too. The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

Kartik, who was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal,will soon wrap up Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, which also stars Kiara Advani. The teaser of his Netflix release Dhamaka also created buzz on its release months back. Apart from Freddy, he also has Captain India and Sameer Vidhwans next. Meanwhile, Alaya made a stellar debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Farida Jalal and Kumud Mishra. She is also filming for Ekta Kapoor’s U Turn, which is a Hindi remake of the Kannada film of the same name. The original U Turn had Shraddha Srinath in the lead.

